Vodafone Commits To Elderly Digital Skills Training

29 Sep 2021 | 09.31 am

Vodafone has created a five-year digital skills training programme for people over 65, in partnership with charities Alone and Active Retirement Ireland.

The company says that the Vodafone Ireland Foundation’s ‘Hi Digital’ programme is the first of its kind in Ireland, and has been created to support older people who lack digital skills, through online and in person training.

Topics include: understanding smartphone features and essential online skills that help enhance daily life; keeping in touch through WhatsApp and social media; planning trips; researching interests and hobbies; online shopping, entertainment and banking; as well as education about online safety.

Chief executive Anne O’Leary said: “As technology continues to improve and advance we are seeing a digital divide between generations. This digital divide is not only creating social isolation among older people, but poses a long-term threat to mental health, leading to a risk of depression for older generations as communities and services become increasingly digitized.

“In response to this, we have built a 360° digital literacy upskilling platform which will be delivered through online and face-to-face training with the aim of increasing digital literacy in older people. Additionally, we believe this project can reduce feeling of loneliness amongst older people, and its effects on their mental health.”

Active Retirement chief executive Maureen Kavanagh added: “This programme is a nationwide initiative empowering older people to embrace the digital world. We will have online learning resources as well as a network of community partners who will offer support and training so older people can develop their digital skills with confidence.”

Participants can work through the programme online at their own pace, or can take part in group classes or one to one mentoring which will be introduced nationally in the new year.

It will be delivered by volunteers from the Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland and Alone in a several ways — face-to-face, with Active Retirement/Alone volunteers; small group training sessions; virtual training; and via Vodafone broadband Connection Points, and Gigabit Hub classes.

Alone chief executive Sean Moynihan commented: “Our actions aim to help older people bridge the digital divide by getting them online. Over the next five years, thanks to the Vodafone Foundation, we will expand our offering, upskilling local community groups and organisations who support older people across the country through a mix of in-person and online training sessions.

“We want older people to feel empowered and Hi Digital will enable them to gain valuable digital skills, ensuring competence and confidence.”

To join, visit Hi Digital or call the dedicated freephone number 1800 203 030.

Photo (l-r): Hi Digital ambassador, Rosemary Smith, Anne O’Leary, Seán Moynihan and Anne Drury, president of Active Retirement Ireland. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)