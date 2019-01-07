Vodafone And SFA Launch Regional Workshops

07 Jan 2019 | 09.48 am

Vodafone Ireland is partnering with the Small Firms Association (SFA) for a series of regional workshops aimed at Irish businesses. The ‘Smart Business’ workshops will offer tips on smart working, HR and profit growth.

The workshop series will take place in co-working spaces in the SIRO-powered hub, The Mill, Drogheda; The Hatch Lab, Gorey; Portershed, Galway; The Republic of Work, Cork; and BOI Workbench, Limerick, between January and April 2019.

Vodafone Ireland and Abodoo will host conversations with attendees on the benefits of smart working for businesses and how it can be introduced across various sectors.

The SFA will also introduce its new engage and grow framework to help companies increase profits and retain top talent.

There will also be experts on hand to discuss the HR and technology requirements for making businesses smarter, to help transform traditional workplaces into more digital ones.

Treasa Doran, head of small business at Vodafone Ireland, said that the telco was delighted to lend its support and expertise to enable consistent growth across the SME sector through smarter business practices.

“We believe that smart or flexible working is the next frontier for SMEs. By adapting to new ways of working and using the technology available to them to create more efficient operating models, SMEs can attract and retain top talent, reduce costs and increase productivity,” Doran added.

“It also has the added benefit of supporting the local economy and decreasing carbon emissions through a reduction in long commuting times for employees.”

SFA director Sven Spollen-Behrens said that the top issue currently affecting small businesses is the difficulty in recruiting and retaining the right staff.

“Our regional workshops with Vodafone and Abodoo will help small businesses to future-proof their business in a rapidly changing environment,” he continued.

Business Survey

Results from a global new rules of business survey, commissioned by Vodafone, showed that 63% of Irish business leaders see customer expectations as the area of most profound change over the last five years.

This is followed by changes in the competitive landscape, at 50%, and talent attraction and retention, at 33%.

The survey, of 4,000 business owners across Europe, Asia and the US, also found that Irish businesses have one of the lowest rates of investment in digitisation and technology, at 32%, compared with the country which invested the most – India, at 56%.

Ireland has the second highest percentage of firms with between 10 and 499 employees, at 44%.

To register for the Smart Business events sign up here.

Event Schedule:

Breakfast will be served from 7:30am with the events starting at 8am sharp.

The Mill, Drogheda, Thursday, January 24, 7:30 – 9am The Hatch Lab, Gorey, Friday, February 15, 7:30 – 9am Portershed, Galway City, Thursday, February 28, 7:30 – 9am The Republic of Work, Cork City, Thursday, March 21, 7:30 – 9am BOI Workbench, Limerick City, Wednesday, April 3, 7:30 – 9am.

Photo: Regina Moran, Vodafone Ireland, and Sven Spollen-Behrens