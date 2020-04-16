Vodafone Ad Theme Is ‘Come Together’

16 Apr 2020 | 12.53 pm

Rugby star Robbie Henshaw and comic Michael Fry feature in a new advertising campaign from Vodafone that has just begun to air on TV and social media.

Made by Dublin ad agency JWT Folk, the commercial includes individually-made shots from what Vodafone calls “the creative community”, intended to reflect their own experiences at home while in lockdown.

Creatives shared footage amounting to 12 hours of viewing, all edited down to a few minutes in what JWT describes as its “most collaborative TV and social advert ever”.

Beatles track ‘Come Together’ knits the clips together, and they remind the viewer that from playing games, home schooling, practising our sports skills, chatting to our parents and grandparents, through technology, we are still together while staying apart.

Vodafone Ireland consumer brand head Paul Carton said: “Technology and connectivity is more important than ever as we all navigate through a new reality of life at home.

“At Vodafone, providing the best network is vital in keeping everyone connected so those birthday celebrations, studies and social interactions won’t be missed. It’s so important to ensure we can celebrate the magic of these moments collectively as only together we can surpass these challenging times.”

JWT Folk creative partner Karl Waters added: “In the past few weeks we’ve all had to adapt with a new way of living and working. We’ve all banded together and done our bit to make sure life goes on as normal, wherever possible.

“Our ‘Together’ networks campaign with Vodafone is no different. Different times required a different approach. And indeed more than ever we needed everyone to come together to make creating and producing an advert remotely possible.

“It has been the most collaborative production any of us have ever been involved with. Vodafone Ireland, JWT Folk, and directors, DoPs and content creators from across Ireland have all created this campaign, proving we can all still be together. All we need is a strong network to back us up.”

The Together campaign will run until May 17. It will feature in prime slots such as the Late Late, Britain’s Got Talent, The Great Gatsby and Emmerdale.