VMware Anywhere Workspace From Exertis

10 Nov 2021 | 01.06 pm

Sponsored Content

Over the last year we have seen that remote working and flexible workstyles are no longer the exception but more the norm for businesses. March 2020 saw the majority of businesses close their doors, which allowed and encouraged the facilitation of remote working for their employees.

It is important to acknowledge that technology has enabled these businesses and workers to quickly adapt to these changes in the working environment. This transition from the office to working from home model posed technological and security challenges for many firms, as they struggled to adjust to these new working models.

At the beginning of this move to remote working, many employers did not have sufficient networks, systems or capacity in place to address this business transformation. Eighteen months later, we have seen many enterprises make the transition from an office-centric culture to a more flexible model of working, as employees and employers worldwide adopt the new hybrid working model.

Connect Securely From Any Device

VMware Anywhere Workspace is an integrated workforce solution that builds trust for today’s distributed hybrid workforce by empowering and enabling employees, reducing silos, cutting operational overheads, and providing broader and more effective security.

VMware Anywhere Workspace brings together the innovative technologies of VMware Workspace ONE, VMware SASE, and VMware Carbon Black Cloud, empowering anywhere organisations to manage multi-modal employee experience, better secure the distributed edge, and automate the hybrid workspace.

VMware Workspace ONE grants employees easy connection to any application from any device (IOS, Android, Windows, Mac, tablet etc.). This combined solution allows organisations to manage employee experience across devices and locations, whilst enabling managers to proactively monitor and manage device and the application experiences.

Although working together no longer requires being in the same place, setting up a successful distributed workforce requires rethinking where and how teams work. With even a partially remote workforce, employee apps and data increasingly live outside of the physical boundaries of the office – thus dissolving the traditional perimeter.

As Shanker Iyer, SVP and GM, End User Computing, at VMware, outlined at the VMworld 2021: “The conventional wisdom about remote work is gone. Clearly, hybrid work is here to stay. As a result, IT, human resources, security, and workplace leaders must invent new ways of supporting the people in their organisations.

This also means that we must rethink the technology platforms that support End User Computing and hybrid work, at much larger scales than ever before. All of this leads to efforts concerning security, employee experience, and ease of management.”

Unlock New Possibilities

Exertis is the industry-leading distributor of technology products and specialist services in Ireland, serving the reseller, retailer and telco channels. We partner with over 700 global technology brands and over 13,000 resellers, e-commerce operators and retailers.

We believe that software has the power to unlock new possibilities for people and our planet. Our software forms a digital foundation that powers the apps, services, and experiences transforming the world.

VMware streamlines the journey for organisations to become digital businesses that deliver better experiences to their customers and empower employees to do their best work. Our software spans App Modernisation, Cloud, Networking & Security, and Digital Workspace.

• Visit exertis.ie/vmware for more details, or email VMware.Sales@exertis.com to arrange a call with one of our VMware Specialists.