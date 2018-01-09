Vision-net Acquired By Bologna’s CRIF

09 Jan 2018 | 07.29 am

The Irish Examiner has reported that Vision-net, the online provider of company accounts, returns and other filings, has been acquired by Bologna-based CRIF for an undisclosed sum.

Managing director Christine Cullen told the Examiner: “Vision-net has built an exceptionally strong business in Ireland over the last 26 years, and we are now excited to position the company for further growth. CRIF is one of the world’s leading fintechs and shares our same values, culture and ambitions for the business.”

CRIF is a multinational that specialises in business information, analytics and credit bureau services.

According to the annual return made up to September 2017, the shareholders in Visionnet Ltd are founders Marc O’Connor (60%) and Sean Kavanagh (34%), and Christine Cullen (6%), who became a director of the venture in 2000. The fourth director, Ian Finnie, was appointed to the board in 2004.

Visionnet Ltd had a net worth of €337,000 in December 2016, the same as the previous year, after the four directors drew down €995,000 in remuneration and €164,000 in pension payments. Total director emoluments the prevoious year amounted to €1,000,000.