Visa Rules Relaxed For Chefs And Animators

15 Mar 2018 | 01.02 pm

The hospitality and animation sectors will find it easier to hire workers from outside the European Economic Area following a change in the Employment Permit Regulations by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Some chef grades have been removed from the ineligible list, for example, which means that if an employer is unsuccessful in filling a vacancy either domestically or from the EEA, it can be filled by a suitably qualified non-EEA national.

Business minister Heather Humphreys said: “My decision to remove certain chef grades from the ineligible lists will ensure that there is a mechanism to address the shortage of qualified chefs in the short-term.”

As well as chefs, several positions in animation have been added to the highly-skilled list, including design-oriented functions. This is on account of a lack of available experienced highly-skilled animation professionals, which has limited the sector’s continued growth recently.

The minister said that set periods of experience for animation workers from outside the EEA would protect the entry route to the profession by Irish and other EEA graduates.

The changes to the occupation lists in the 2018 regulations include removal of the following chef grades from the ineligible list:

Executive chef with minimum of five years’ experience at that level

Head chef with minimum of five years’ experience at that level

Sous chef with minimum of five years’ experience at that level

Chef de partie with minimum of two years’ experience at that level

The number of General Employment Permits is limited to two per establishment

An overall quota of General Employment Permits is set at 610.

And the additions to the highly skilled list in animation are:

Art director in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role

Location designer in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role

Character designer in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role

Prop designer in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role

Animation layout artist in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role

Animation background and design artist in 2D or 3D animation, with at least one year’s experience in the role.

Humphreys (pictured) made the visa announcement from Austin, Texas, where she presided at the official opening of Cork company Wisetek’s new Operations Centre. In November 2017 Wisetek merged its US operations with Computer Discounters Inc.