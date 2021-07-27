Visa Kickstarts Rebranding With ‘Meet Visa’ Ad Campaign

27 Jul 2021 | 02.13 pm

Payments technology company Visa has unveiled the initial phase of its rebranding process with the ‘Meet Visa’ ad campaign.

The ads aim to highlight the diverse capabilities of Visa’s network and the company’s commitment to enabling global economic inclusion. They will also include a preview of a modernised look for Visa’s brand.

While physical and digital debit and credit card transactions remain a core component of the business, it is moving into other areas of money movement.

The company continues to expand its reach in the consumer payments arena, particularly in the developing world where cash and cheques are predominant, and is increasingly facilitating cross-border person-to-person payments.

The campaign was developed by Visa’s in-house creative agency Wieden+Kennedy, and includes a series of films which aim to showcase the extent of the Visa network.

Lynne Biggar of Visa said: “We are on a mission to ensure that Visa is seen as more than a credit card company and understood as a trusted network that drives commerce forward.

“With the world reopening and with money increasingly moving in new ways, there’s no better time to showcase the work we do and the impact a purpose-driven brand with Visa’s scale can have to enable individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.”