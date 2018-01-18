18 Jan 2018 | 10.11 am

Visa has announced a partnership with DragonPass that will provide airline passengers with access to exclusive perks and airport lounges in Ireland and worldwide.

DragonPass was established in China in 2005 and provides a variety of premium services to frequent travellers. Visa is partnering with the firm for a new initiative called Airport Companion, which will be rolled out to consumers through participating financial institutions who issue Visa accounts in Ireland.

Eligible cardholders will have access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, including lounges in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Cardholders will also get exclusive airport restaurant discounts, and some also have the option to access other premium features such as transportation, spa, fast track and digital coupons for free meals or beverages.

The programme enables cardholders to manage their membership through an Airport Companion app, allowing them to make payments and receive smart recommendations, among other functions.

“We know Visa cardholders regularly travel through airports. This new partnership will provide consumers in Europe with a one-stop shop of exclusive benefits to enhance their travel experience worldwide,” said Mike Lemberger, senior VP of products and solutions with Visa in Europe.

DragonPass works with more than 1,000 airport lounges, while some 2,000 airport restaurant discounts are available to users worldwide. Among the discounts available are some for the Plaza Premium Lounge in London’s Heathrow Airport.

“We are delighted to team up with Visa to provide an innovative set of travel solutions designed to give more value back to Visa customers through enriched Visa payment propositions,” said Andrew Harrison Chinn, global managing director for DragonPass.