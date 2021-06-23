Virtual SIMS For Vodafone Smartphones

23 Jun 2021 | 08.36 am

Vodafone is to introduce virtual SIM cards, or eSIMS, for its top devices from July 2, as part of its drive to cut carbon footprint and move towards carbon neutral status.

The eSIMS provide the same service as a physical SIM card, but with the data stored in a few lines of code on a dedicated chip in a phone, rather than on a plastic SIM, eliminating the need to manufacture and ship the associated plastic, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

The move comes as the company said that its entire operation (network, mobile, data centres, offices, retail and more) is now powered by renewable electricity and that it has achieved this four years ahead of schedule.

The operation typically used 113 GWh, equivalent to the annual energy use of 27,000 Irish homes, so moving to renewables represents a considerable reduction in carbon footprint.

Chief executive Anne O’Leary (pictured) said: “Vodafone customers can be assured that the connectivity they use is now entirely green, powered by electricity from renewable sources. This is a major landmark on our journey in Ireland to achieve ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2030, helping our customers reduce their own environmental footprint.”

The full list of devices from Vodafone that will use the new eSIMS is: iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G , Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Ultra 5G, Samsung Note 20+, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, Google Pixel 5 , Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4, Huawei P40 Pro.

The virtual SIMS will initially be available to customers using RED Unlimited, Pay As You Go and Vodafone X, and will be made available to business customers later in the year.

The company is also inviting consumers to bring their old phones to its outlets either for repair or trade-in, and says that on average every adult in Ireland has two devices they no longer use, with 4.9 million smartphones sitting on shelves.

Pic: Naoise Culhane