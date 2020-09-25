Virtual Discussion Of Brexit Reality

25 Sep 2020 | 12.10 pm

Small firms body ISME will hold a virtual Brexit discussion online on October 20 with the discussion led by Newstalk business editor Vincent Wall.

The event is sponsored by Skillnet Ireland and will focus on providing practical advice to Irish businesses to enable them to navigate the post-Brexit environment.

Panellists will include political sociologist Katy Hayward, author of ‘Bordering Brexit’; Skillnet director Dave Flynn; Derek Dunne, customs compliance manager with Quality Freight Group; Giles O’Neill of the Brexit unit at Enterprise Ireland; and Paul McMahon, principal at McMahon Legal.

Chief executive Neil McDonnell said: “In this period of uncertainly, amplified by existing issues presented by Covid-19 we have compiled an expert panel to provide practical advice to our members to ensure they are prepared for what lies ahead. The remainder of the year will be turbulent for many and Irish businesses must take the time now the ensure that they are Brexit ready.”

The Virtual Brexit Discussion is open to all and registration is here.

Meanwhile ISME has criticised shortcomings in a new report from the National Competitiveness Council. McDonnell said the report is not sufficiently critical of long-standing blockages to increasing competitiveness.

The NCC makes as a recommendation that Ireland adopts the Guidelines on Personal Injuries to be published by the Personal Injuries Guidance Committee of the Judicial Council.

“Unless the PIGC recommends material reductions in the levels of awards for minor injuries, there will be no real reductions in the cost of insurance, nor in the inducements to go to court,” said McDonnell. “If the PIGC fails to radically reduce damages for minor injuries, the government must be ready to introduce primary legislation to cap damages There can be no further delays to insurance reform, and entrenched interests must be overcome.

McDonnell also noted that reducing the cost of domestic rents is very important for the Irish economy, and has been flagged by the NCC. However, commercial rents have been ignored.

“Rents will be the proximate cause of insolvency for most of the businesses that fail in the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated. “This process has already started in the restaurant, hospitality and high-street retail sectors.

“Much of the inertia in addressing the issue is due to the continued defence of upward-only rent review clauses by landlords. While outlawing new upward-only lease contracts, the state has persistently ignored ISME’s call for strike-out of legacy upward-only rent contracts.”

McDonnell added: “‘Given the gravity of the economic impacts of Covid-19, we would have expected to see at least a summary analysis of the efficacy of the current Covid liquidity support measures.

“Despite the genuine commitment of the NCC’s membership, the absence of an SME voice on the NCC continues to undermine the quality, relevance and reliability of its output.”