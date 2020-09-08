Virtual Business Show Summit This Week

08 Sep 2020 | 07.50 am

Stymied by Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions, the organisers of the Business Show Summit are taking the event online on September 10.

The event will be centred on helping the economy recover from the pandemic and will feature established business professionals, each of whom will share their expertise in helping companies get back on track, say the organisers.

Organisers say the Business Show Virtual Summit will bring together business leaders, decision-makers, government representatives, policymakers, and international speakers.

Speakers lined up include Vanessa Tierney, founder of Abodoo; former deputy chair of Superquinn Eamonn Quinn, now on the board of Buymie; Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy (pictured); Kinzen founder Mark Little; and Christian Kinnear, managing director of Hubspot EMEA.

Organiser Tracey Kearney said: “We’re excited to be in partnership with Dell Technologies and Ibec for summit, which will feature experts from various business backgrounds and provide unique insights on how to navigate through the disruption and change — and advise on how to execute business strategies that reassess and realign businesses sustainably.

“Attendees can experience a host of expert insights at the virtual summit, including the virtual auditorium, the exhibition hall, the networking lounge, and information booth.”

Themes lined up for the event will include business resilience and continuity, digital transformation, financial planning and funding, the future of work, innovation, international expansion, and sustainability.

Tickets available here, with login details provided on registration.