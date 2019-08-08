Virgin’s First Half Revenue Hits €226m

08 Aug 2019 | 10.36 am

Virgin Media’s revenue in Ireland improved by 3.5% in the first half of 2019, with an additional 19,000 homes and businesses connected to its network.

Revenue for period amounted to €226m, and the company says the figure reflects “a strong performance” in all sectors —mobile, cable, B2B and TV.

Group chief executive Tony Hanway (pictured) commented: “We’re seeing a massive growth in consumer and business activity across our broadband network. We’re continually investing in Ireland’s fastest broadband network and are already offering 500MB speeds in towns and cities nationwide.

“In TV, we continue to grow our audiences across our free-to-air channels and on demand services, achieving a 19% share of linear viewing in H1. Streaming of the Virgin Media Player increased by 61% year-on-year and 7% year-on-year for catch-up.

“Virgin Mobile is delivering the absolute best a customer can get with all the latest handsets, unlimited service and nothing-hidden price plans, resulting in an industry-leading 43% year-on-year increase in mobile customers to 91,500 for our half year to date.

“With unique new technologies like Smart In-Home Wi-Fi, we’re future proofing our capability to keep doing what people love the most about Virgin Media. This is underpinned by an all-around better customer experience than any of our competitors can provide, bar none. This level of consistency and progress continues to put Virgin Media streets ahead of everyone else and ComReg’s quarterly industry reports also reflect this positive trend time and again. ”

Data released by Virgin Media’s parent Liberty Global show that as of end June 2019 Virgin Media in Ireland had 941,400 homes passed, 434,500 cable customers, 269,400 video customers, 376,200 internet subscribers and 91,500 mobile subscribers. Total RGUs amounted to 991,400.