Dublin company CleverBooks is leading the poll for entries in the ‘Small Business’ category in this year’s Voom Pitch, which is organised by Virgin Media. The top 80 pitches from each category will go through to the semi-final heat in Manchester after the public voting round closes on May 15.

CleverBooks produces educational texts that use augmented reality to make them more engaging in the classroom. The firm was founded by Darya Jegorina in 2016 and was selected as one of 12 Irish finalists for the Voom competition that year.

Virgin Media has cranked up its Voom Pitch competition for 2018, adding new categories and catering for bigger businesses. The Voom Pitch 2018 competition culminates with a live business pitch to Richard Branson at the final in London on May 23. A total prize fund worth more than €1m is up for grabs.

As well as cash prizes, entrants can win an out-of-home advertising campaign from JCDecaux and a first-stage funding programme from G by Grant Thornton.

This year’s competition comes with a number of new business partners, including PayPal, Crowdcube and PwC. The 2018 Voom Pitch will open up to more established small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to startups, with two entry categories: Scale & Grow and Spark & Start-up.

Existing partner Crowdfunder.co.uk will again provide entrants with the option to run a crowdfunding campaign alongside their pitch entry. In 2016, Voom entrants raised over €4.4m in crowdfunding during the public voting process.

Speaking about the Voom competition, Darya Jegorina said that it offers experience, exposure and networking opportunities. “Education must adapt and change with the modern world. We can’t teach today’s kids in exactly the same way that we were taught, so hopefully we’re in with a chance,” she added.

Entrants will first have to get through online public voting and semi-final heats, to be held in Manchester, where they will pitch to senior business figures.

Last Year, Coroflo, a Dublin-based medtech firm that has developed the world’s first accurate breastfeeding monitor, was crowned winner of the Dublin Voom Pitch Tour heat, walking away with €6,000 and a lunch with Richard Branson.

In 2016, Irish startup FoodCloud reached the final pitch of Voom, finishing in second place. That secured the company €25,000, a Virgin Media Business broadband package, mentoring and brand support.

“In 2017, we took Voom on tour across the UK and Ireland and shone a spotlight on many local business heroes,” said Richard Branson. “This year, the national competition is back, bigger and better than ever.”

Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media, said that Voom 2018 is giving many Irish businesses the chance to showcase their idea, location and elevate Ireland’s creative business sector. “We really want to see an Irish company make it through to the finals and are asking the people of Ireland to vote for the company they think should get through,” he continued.

“It is an amazing opportunity and past entrants will tell you that first hand. We would encourage anyone with a great idea to enter now at virginmediabusiness.co.uk/voom.” The application process remains open until 8 May 2018.

From the semi-final heats in Manchester, six finalists will go on to pitch live to celebrity judges, including Sir Richard Branson, for the chance to win a share of over €1.1m in prizes.

Entrepreneurs entering the competition need to be aged over 18, living and working in the UK or Republic of Ireland, and have a business that employs 250 people or fewer.