Virgin Unveils UEFA Broadcasting Rights Deal

03 Aug 2021 | 01.36 pm

Virgin Media Ireland has secured multi-platform rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the new Europa Conference League for the 2021-24 seasons.

Under the agreement Virgin Media has acquired Irish rights to the first pick UEFA Champions League fixture on the Wednesday of each match week, and the rights to show every game in the UEFA Europa League, as well as the UEFA Europa League final and the UEFA Super Cup.

Virgin Media will also broadcast every match in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League which may feature several League of Ireland teams each season.

RTÉ will broadcast Tuesday night Champions League fixtures as well as the final while score update app LiveScore will stream every Champions League match free of charge.

The deal means that Virgin Media Ireland will no longer broadcast all Champions League fixtures across its sports channels.

A further sub-licensing agreement with Saran Media Group will also include archive content from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup for the next three seasons.

Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media Paul Higgins said: “This is fantastic news for Irish football fans as we continue to bring the best of European football to their screens including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Nations League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League which will potentially include League of Ireland clubs.

“Today’s development comes hot on the heels of the announcement of ongoing joint contract discussions between Six Nations, Virgin Media Television and RTÉ to ensure that all three Six Nations Championships remain available on Free-To-Air television with an unprecedented level of coverage.

Virgin Media Ireland also broadcasts a range of British horse racing events including the Aintree, Ascot and Cheltenham festivals.