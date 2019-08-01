Virgin Tempts New Customers With Sky Sports Discount

01 Aug 2019 | 10.35 am

Virgin Media is tempting new customers with a cut-price Sky Sports offering ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Virgin has priced up a €55 monthly bundle that includes 50 TV channels, 250MB broadband, World Talk home phone and Sky Sports for duration of the 12 month contract.

The Virgin Mix 250 cost is €54 month and Sky Sports is €1 a month in the promotion. After the contract expires, the TV/broadband price increases to €89 a month and the Sky Sports to €40 a month.

The discounted Sky Sports offer only applies to new Virgin Media customers. Virgin Media TV customers can view all 343 Champions League and Europa League matches, live on Virgin Media Sport.

Virgin Media Sport analyst Kevin Kilbane (pictured) is backing Manchester City to claim a third successive title triumph.

“Liverpool have a very good defence and a top goalkeeper and they will be very strong again, but I would worry that they might not start quickly enough to stay with Pep Guardiola’s side,” he said.