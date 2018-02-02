Virgin Media Scoops Best Broadband Award

02 Feb 2018 | 09.28 am

Virgin Media has scooped six awards at the fifth annual Switcher Broadband Awards, which took place in Dublin last night. Virgin was named Best broadband provider, Best broadband, TV and home phone, Best customer-rated home broadband, Best customer service, Fastest home broadband and Best Value home broadband.

The awards were decided by consumers, industry experts and from the results of over 80,000 speed tests recorded on Switcher.ie.

Switcher managing director Eoin Clarke said: “The focus of the awards has always been on real customers’ experiences, which means consumers can use them to help inform their decisions when choosing a product or service. The awards reward providers for their strengths, and with Virgin Media scooping six awards at the fifth annual awards, they deserve huge congratulations.”

Virgin vice president Paul Farrell commented: “With broadband usage increasing by a third every year, the real broadband speeds delivered by providers is under the spotlight by consumers. We’ve widened the speed gap with our competitors, which means we can supply customers with the fastest broadband speeds in Ireland and the best in home WiFi. This gives them confidence in our service and allows them to enjoy their content on demand without fear of their network speed slowing down.

“As this demand and the number and range of devices increases, and as people look online for more and more of their content, consumers will look to who can deliver the best quality high speed broadband and as Virgin Media is the fastest, that’s where they will turn”.

Sky won four awards in the broadband category, Vodafone grabbed three, and Eir received two.

In the mobiles category, Vodafone won three awards, including fastest provider and rural broadband rollout, and Three won the award for best value.

Photo: Brendan Moran, Director of Sales and Retention, Virgin Media. (Pic: Jason Clarke)