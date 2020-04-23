Virgin Mobile Plans Freed From Usage Limits

23 Apr 2020 | 08.13 am

Virgin Media has made all its mobile plans unlimited and has removed the fair usage policy and plan limits, making calls, texts and data allowances unlimited until June 30.

The company says the move is aimed at helping all its users stay in touch through the Covid-19 crisis, so that landline calls, mobile and non-geographic calls will be freed from any limit in the customer’s existing plan. Texting will also be unlimited.

Commercial product head Anne O’Flynn said: “We recognise just how important it is for everyone to stay connected. With today’s announcement, we’re making sure there are no barriers for our customers to stay in touch with family and friends.

“The removal of the data limits and Fair Usage Policy for both our 5GB and Unlimited plans means you don’t have to worry about using up all your data on video calls, streaming apps or web browsing while we all do our best to stay at home.”

Any out-of-bundle international, premium and non-EU roaming calls and texts will be charged at the standard rate. Virgin Mobile’s EU roaming data fair usage policy will also continue in effect.