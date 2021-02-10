Virgin Mobile Offering Unlimited Data Until July

10 Feb 2021 | 09.01 am

Virgin Mobile is removing data limits for customers and users already on unlimited plans will have the 80GB fair usage policy removed.

The company says that last year its customers increased mobile data usage on the network by 47% year-on-year. Total domestic call minutes increased by one-thirds in 2020 and there were over 48 million texts sent on the network.

Paul Higgins (pictured), Vice President of Commercial, commented: “The removal of the data limits and fair usage policy from our mobile plans means you don’t have to worry about using up all your data on video calls, streaming apps or web browsing while we all do our best to stay at home.

“Our broadband customers consume 84% more information in December of 2020 than pre-Covid and we also saw a significant increase in demand on our mobile network.”

The unlimited access to data on both Virgin Media plans will run until 18 July 2021.