15 Mar 2018 | 08.09 am

Virgin Mobile has announced details of its new discounted 30-day plan options. The telco’s unlimited plan costs €25 for unlimited 4G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts. Virgin Media customers can get the first six months for €12 in the ‘Virgin Media Better than Half Price Promotion’, which is running until the end of April.

Virgin Mobile also offers a lower-usage option with 2GB of 4G data, 250 calls and texts for €15 per month. For Virgin Media customers, this is €7 for the first six months in their ‘Better than Half Price Promotion’.

The company says the new Samsung Galaxy S9, which launches on Friday, is available for pre-order through www.virginmedia.ie.

Paul Farrell (pictured), vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media, said that the mobile arm has signed up over 50,000 customers. “Virgin Mobile set out from the start to shake up the mobile market and bring fantastic value to Irish consumers,” said Farrell. “We’re removing the upfront charge for our Apple iPhone 6 and on Friday the latest Samsung Galaxy 9 is available. This winning combination means that customers have greater flexibility and a service which is available across every county in Ireland.”