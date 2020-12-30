30 Dec 2020 | 10.14 am
Live Sport Dominates Virgin Media TV Ratings
Nine rugby games in top 20
Six Nations rugby dominates Virgin Media Television’s twenty most watched TV programmes of 2020.
Ten of the top 20 most watched programmes on VMTV were live sporting events, with Ireland’s clash against France in the Six Nations coming in at No. 1.
Eight other Six Nations games are featured on the list, with the UEFA Champions League Final in August coming in at No.16.
Breaking the sports monopoly was the final programme in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! series, the second most watched programme.
VMTV’s documentary series The Guards Inside The K also features is the top 20, along with Gogglebox Ireland, an election debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin, and a documentary on John Gilligan.
2020 Virgin Media Television Top 20
- Six Nations, France V Ireland, Sat 31-10-2020
- I’M A CELEBRITY…Get Me Out of Here!, 15-11-2020
- Six Nations, Ireland V Scotland, 01-02-2020
- Six Nations, England V Ireland, 23-02-2020
- Six Nations, Ireland V Wales, 08-02-20206
- Six Nations, Ireland V Italy, 24-10-2020
- Coronation Street, 14-12-2020
- The Guards: Inside The K, 25-03-2020
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 21-03-2020
- Six Nations, Scotland V England, 08-02-2020
- Six Nations, Italy V England, 31-10-2020
- Gogglebox Ireland, 28-10-2020
- Britain’s Got Talent, 23-05-2020
- The Big Debate: Leo Varadkar v Micheal Martin, 22-01-2020
- Emmerdale, 13-01-2020
- UEFA Champions League Final, PSG V Bayern, 23-08-2020
- News at 5.30, 01-05-2020
- Six Nations, Wales V France, 22-02-2020
- Six Nations, England V Wales, 07-03-2020
- John Gilligan – The End of the Line, 14-12-2020
Photo: VMTV rugby pundit Matt Williams