Virgin Media Unveils New Year Bundles

03 Jan 2019 | 09.01 am

Virgin Media has launched new bundles combining broadband and TV service aimed at luring customers over from Sky.

On offer are 360MB or 240MB broadband connections that include phone services, and 50 or 100 TV channels.

For new customers, Connect 360 is priced at €40 per month, while Connect 240 costs €35 per month. Customers can choose to add either a 50 channel (€19 p.m.) or 100 channel TV bundle (€24 p.m.), though only the 100-channel option is available with Connect 360.

Connect 360 offers unlimited minutes to landlines and mobiles in Ireland and 22 international countries. The pricing is for a single outlet: extra connections for TVs around the house cost €11 per month each.

Paul Higgins, Director of Consumer at Virgin Media, said: “We know that in the New Year consumers are checking out the market for the best deals, so whether you’re shopping for the best TV bundle, great broadband or fantastic mobile deals we’ve got you covered. New customers can save as much as €480 when they select one of our multiple connected entertainment bundles.”

Photo: Paul Higgins with Jessica McCabe of Ookla. (Pic: Conor McCabe)