Virgin Media TV Revamps Sales Team

11 Sep 2019 | 10.51 am

Virgin Media Television has made six senior appointments at its Virgin Media Solutions division.

Frankie Carty, who joins from Core, will become head of agency business with responsibility for the strategic leadership, management and development of the agency trading business. Gavan Byrne continues in his role as head of trading

Tara Moran has been appointed head of partnerships and digital innovation with responsibility for traditional non-spot business and new commercial opportunities. She joins from Maximum Media.

Hugh Quigley will have the title head of VOD development, responsible for strategic leadership and development of on-demand services on the Player platforms.

Audrey Clarke has been promoted to head of audience knowledge, championing customer needs on all Virgin Media platforms, and will also lead the development of commercial data opportunities.

Eoghan McGonagle steps up to head of sales operations and performance, leading the sales reporting and operations functions, including the technical delivery of addressable advertising on the Virgin Media platform.

Sharon Ledwidge takes up the new role of innovation manager, with responsibility for the strategic development and management of new commercial products, including third party partnerships, events and experiential.

Virgin Media Solutions chief Paula McCarthy said: “We are delighted to welcome Frankie and Tara to the business. Frankie brings a huge amount of experience, having worked with Core in agency trading, while Tara has been instrumental in the growth of the Maximum Media business.

“Our new commercial leadership team has a wonderfully diverse combination of knowledge and experience, perfectly positioning Virgin Media Solutions to deliver enhanced commercial opportunities and innovative, effective marketing solutions for our clients.”