Virgin Media To Sponsor Dublin Film Festival

20 Aug 2018 | 03.05 pm

Virgin Media is to be the lead sponsor of the Dublin International Film Festival, which takes place from February 20 to March 3 2019. The agreement is for three years.

The new partners’ first collaboration will be the European premiere of Lenny Abrahamson’s new film, The Little Stranger, at a gala screening on September 12 at The Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

The 2019 DIFF will be the seventeenth since its foundation, and will include several world premieres among a total of more than 110 features.

DIFF director Grainne Humphreys said: “It’s a huge honour for us to have Virgin Media join us as our new title sponsors. As a festival, we have grown to become one which features a truly global line-up, as well as celebrating the best of Irish film talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Virgin Media’s decision to come on board reflects the belief a global company has in what the festival offers and also in the wider Irish film industry.”

Virgin’s consumer director Paul Higgins added: “We’re extremely proud to be the title sponsor of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. In 2019, Dublin will once again become a global showcase for the best films and talent. We want this to be a signal to the world of everything Ireland has to offer as a film industry hub, where we are also focused on encouraging home produced content for our own TV channels and services.”



Photo (l-r): Orla Brady, Leah Minto, Jim Sheridan, Paul Higgins and Grainne Humphreys. (Pic: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland)