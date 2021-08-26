Virgin Media Television Announces Autumn Lineup

26 Aug 2021 | 12.31 pm

Virgin Media Television has announced details of its new autumn schedule.

The flagship show ‘The Big Deal’ begins broadcasting on Virgin Media One on Saturday September 4. The show sees judges Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra judge talent for a €50,000 prize.

The station is also set to broadcast thriller show ‘Redemption’, which was filmed in Dublin earlier this year.

VMTV has also begun production on a television adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel ‘Holding‘, filming the series in his native Cork.

Director of Content Bill Malone said: “2021 has been a record year for Virgin Media TV, with audience share for adults +12% and +11% for 15-34 year olds, while our free player continues to deliver record streams of c.33 million year to date.

“We have teamed up with international partners to put more money on screen, to give audiences the biggest entertainment, drama and sports offering ever. The Six Nations and Champions League are back, along with the biggest entertainment shows and dramas we have ever undertaken.”

