Virgin Media Sport Locks Up UEFA Football

23 Aug 2018 | 12.41 pm

Virgin Media Sport has announced its pundit line-up for its exclusive coverage of 400 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football matches between September and June 2019.

The new channel is available to Virgin Media cable TV customers at no extra cost.

Republic of Ireland legend Niall Quinn joins pundits Graeme Souness and Kevin Kilbane, as well as Brian Kerr and Keith Andrews, for the match analysis.

Virgin Media Sport will broadcast all Champions League matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, along with Europa League on Thursdays. Last season UEFA football coverage in Ireland was split between RTE and eir sport.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League matches will also be free to air on Virgin Media One, the new name for TV3, which will also broadcast the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Football fans who aren’t Virgin Media cable TV customers will be able to watch the European football on iPads or other mobile devices through the Virgin Media TV Anywhere app. The service costs €20 per month on a 30 day contract.

Virgin Media cable TV customers can use the TV Anywhere app to watch games for free for the first two months, before a €10 a month charge kicks in.

Paul Farrell, Vice President of Commercial, commented: “Our investment in Virgin Media Sport reinforces our position as Ireland’s leading connected entertainment provider, and what better way to celebrate this than providing our new channel at no extra cost to our Virgin Media TV customers.”

All TV3 channels will change to Virgin Media branding from Thursday August 30. TV3 is being rebranded as Virgin Media One, 3e becomes Virgin Media Two and new name for be3 is Virgin Media Three.

The Virgin Media Television autumn schedule includes ‘Blood’ starring Adrian Dunbar, a six-part psychological thriller.

In current affairs, ‘The Tonight Show’ returns for a second series, fronted by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates. Pat Kenny also returns with a brand new show, ‘Pat Kenny’s Big Debate’. Virgin Media One will also have a new evening news bulletin at 8pm.

Photo: Niall Quinn (left), Graeme Souness and Kevin Kilbane (right). (Pic: Brendan Moran / Sportsfile)