Virgin Media Scoops Best CX Award

19 Nov 2019 | 09.46 am

Virgin Media won the ‘Best Customer Experience’ award for the third successive year at the Customer Contact & Shared Services Awards (CCMA).

Hosted annually, the awards celebrate customer service excellence within the Irish contact centre and shared services sector.

Virgin Media finished ahead of rivals that included Three Ireland, Indeed and Dell Technologies to secure the best customer experience award.

Derek Temple, chairperson of CCMA Ireland said that the three-in-a-row win for Virgin Media is the “strongest testament to their commitment to delivering customer experience excellence”. “Their single-minded approach to ‘making it easy’ has led them to disrupt and transform customer service provision to the highest standard, making them a deserving and commendable winner,” Temple added.

Michael McCarthy, VP of customer for Virgin Media, said that the company’s dedicated staff helps provide an effortless experience for Virgin Media customers.

“We are focused on meeting the needs and requirements of our customers to ensure they enjoy the best experience, including recent innovations like Smart Wi-Fi, which optimises user experience in the home across multiple devices,” McCarthy continued.

Separately, ComReg’s latest Quarterly Consumer Line Statistics Report, for Q2 2019, showed that Virgin Media customers continue to have the lowest rate of complaints compared with all competitors.

The research also examined the length of time complaints remained open with operators. Virgin Media topped the scoreboard with no contacts open for greater than 20 days.

Caption: Virgin Media staff at the Customer Contact & Shared Services Awards (Pic: Johnny Bambury)