Virgin Media Rolls Out ‘Smart WiFi’

20 May 2019 | 07.56 am

Virgin Media Ireland is rolling out new ‘channel optimisation’ and ‘airtime fairness’ upgrades for domestic WiFi hubs.

The ‘Smart WiFi’ technology selects channels with the least amount of interference to ensure customers receive the best connectivity and fastest services on all devices in the home.

Virgin Media’s Niamh O’Driscoll explained: “Around ten devices use a Virgin Media WiFi hub in a home at present. That number is expected to rise to as many as 50 devices in the years ahead and what we have at Virgin Media is a hub that is ready for that level of increased consumption.”

Gadgets such as mobile phones connect to WiFi using two frequencies, depending on distance from the hub. The 2.4GHz frequency typically has the longest range while the 5GHz frequency covers short distances faster. Virgin says its Smart WiFi helps to make sure that gadgets connect to the best frequency.

In addition, some older gadgets weren’t made to handle the latest WiFi speeds and can slow down a home’s WiFi network.? Virgin says Smart WiFi technology shares out WiFi so each device gets the bandwidth it needs.

Smart WiFi is being publicised with a TV campaign devised by Bartle Bogle Hegarty in London (pictured). The film was written by Nick Gill, Creative Director at BBH and directed by Brian Aldrich from production company Furlined.

Virgin Media has 378,000 broadband subscribers in Ireland.