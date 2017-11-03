Virgin Media Revenue Up 2.4%

03 Nov 2017 | 09.15 am

Virgin Media has increased its revenue in Ireland by 2.4% in the past year, the company says, to a total of almost €104m. The growth was down to higher sales, better customer retention, expansion of the network and “continued momentum” in Virgin’s TV3 business.

The third quarter figures show that revenue reached €103.8m since the third quarter of 2016.

Commercial vice-president Paul Farrell (pictured) said: “Sales of our triple-play bundles accelerated during the quarter and our increased investment in Customer service is clearly making a difference with the latest ComReg Customer report showing Virgin Media had the lowest number of complaints per customer compared to all other operators.

“Our network is delivering Ireland’s fastest broadband to more consumers across Ireland. Project Lightning is our initiative to bring gigabit internet speeds to homes and businesses across Ireland. The impact and success of this programme has already generated real momentum, with over 45,000 new premises built over the past year.

“We continue to invest in TV3 where we recently launched an improved autumn schedule while opening an upgraded 3News Ireland Hub to provide viewers with enhanced news and current affairs across the TV3 group channels.”

Virgin now has 297,300 video subscribers, 371,400 internet subscribers, and 358,200 telephony subscribers. There is overlap across these categories, but Virgin has a total of 455,600 ‘fixed line customer realtionships’, according to the third quarter report.

Both Virgin Media and TV3 are part of the multinational Liberty Global group, which increased overall revenue worldwide by 3% to $3.9 billion since September 2016. Within the group, Virgin Media grew revenue by 4% worldwide. The full Q3 report for all Liberty global operations is available on its website.