Virgin Media Retiring Its TV3 Brands

28 Jun 2018 | 03.28 pm

TV3 Group, the Virgin Media-owned broadcaster, is rebranding its television stations as Virgin Media Television.

Starting August 30, the group’s three free-to-air channels TV3, 3e and be3 will be rebranded as Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Three.

Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway (pictured) said: “This move sees us strengthen our position as Ireland’s leading connected entertainment provider. Bringing together our broadband and broadcasting networks under the unique Virgin Media brand is an exciting development for our viewers, our customers and everyone in Team Virgin Media.”

Virgin Media Sport, Virgin Media’s new sports channel, will be available to all customers. The new channel will air over 450 football matches in the coming season, including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

In the autumn schedule, Virgin Media One will have a new 8pm news bulletin.

TV3 Group managing director Pat Kiely commented: “As part of Virgin Media, TV3 group channels have grown in scale and quality. It’s now time to build on this momentum and move to Virgin Media Television. Virgin Media One, the new name for TV3, will be the home of some of Ireland’s biggest and most popular shows, with Virgin Media Two, Three and Sport giving our viewers and customers a diverse choice of great content.”