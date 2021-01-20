Virgin Media Network Taps Renewable Energy

20 Jan 2021 | 08.52 am

Virgin Media has concluded a deal with Energia as a result of which Virgin’s entire access network will run on 100% renewable electricity.

The access network includes nodes, amplifiers and street cabinets, essential for customers to connect to broadband and mobile services, and Energia is expected to provide around 14 million kWh of renewable energy to keep the network online.

Virgin Media said it has committed to achieving the Low Carbon Pledge with Business in the Community Ireland, aiming for a further 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030.

Vice president of corporate affairs Peter McCarthy said: “We have made a considered commitment to increase the amount of renewable energy in the grid that powers our networks and supports our ongoing commitment to a future with 100% renewal energy.

“Partnerships like this are important in helping us get there. We are looking at ways to reduce our carbon footprint, and we know energy is one of our biggest areas of opportunity, so this is another great example of finding solutions to be more environmentally responsible.”

Energia key account manager Liam Sharpe added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Virgin Media. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, we look forward to supplying Virgin Media to bring 100% renewable energy to its access network.”

Virgin’s sustainability action programme includes a 100% switch to renewable energy, together with deploying solar energy panels at key technical hubs, more energy efficient consumer hardware, improved data centre cooling systems and the electrification of the company’s vehicle fleet.

Other areas include gradually removing non-eco consumables from the supply chain and to continue to offer products and experiences that use less power, reduce emissions, and cut down on waste.