27 Sep 2017 | 11.53 am

Virgin Media Ireland customers will now be able to use voice commands to catch up with their favourite TV shows, through Virgin’s TV Anywhere App.

Users of Virgin Media’s TV Anywhere App will have the ability to ‘find’ and ‘play’ shows, films and TV channels through voice commands. The app is available to all Virgin Media customers who have a TV package and either an Android or iOS device.

The voice commands work when app users click the microphone icon located in the app and then speak into their smartphone microphone. Voice search will allow users to access almost all the content on their TV package by saying “Find”, followed by a TV show, movie title, or genre.

Users of the app will also be able to directly command the app to instantly stream their favourite TV channels by saying “Play”, followed by a channel that is available on their package, such as TV3, RTE or Be3.

Virgin TV Anywhere also allows Virgin Media customers to tune into their favourite channels, shows and movies while on the go. Users of the app can also record content remotely with the click of a button.

Speaking about the new app functionality, Paul Gilsenan, product manager with Virgin Media, said that the company is making it even easier for customers to access all their favourite content.

The updated apps are being released to the Google and iOS stores today (September 27). Virgin Media customers who don’t have the app already will need to download to their device via the respective app store.

Photo: Paul Gilsenan (left) and Shane Loughrey-Grant, Virgin Media