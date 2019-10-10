Virgin Media Launch ‘Smart Home’ Packs 

10 Oct 2019 | 01.10 pm

Virgin Media has introduced a new service it’s calling ‘Smart Home’, partnering with Google and WiFi extender TP-Link to bring control of connected devices within reach of most households.

There are three smart home packs in Virgin Media’s new offering – Entertainment, Home Automation and the Complete pack, which combines the first two.

Voice-controlled speakers can operate whatever smart tech a customer has and entertain the family. Using smart plugs, the customer can turn appliances on and off, even when not at home.

Senior propositions manager Karen Faughnan said: “We know that smart home devices can be difficult and time consuming to set up, but with a complete set-up by our technicians our customers will be enjoying the benefits of smart technology without any hassle. At Virgin Media, we also know no two homes are the same, which is why we are offering a range of Smart Home packages.”

Packages start from €15 a month for a year, with customers free to keep the smart technology once the 12 monthly payments are complete. According to Virgin, buyers will save up to €129 compared with the prices they would pay if they purchased the devices separately to install themselves.

The entertainment pack includes a Google home speaker, Google home mini, and a Google Chromecast device to connect to the internet. The home automation pack includes a Google Nest doorbell, the home mini and two TP-Link smart plugs, while the complete pack adds both together. In each case, the packages are installed by a Virgin technician.

More information on Virgin’s website here.