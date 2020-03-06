Virgin Media Campaign Promotes Smart Homes

06 Mar 2020 | 02.12 pm

Virgin Media is undertaking a national brand campaign to illustrate the power of smart technology in the home.

The company says the campaign, created by BBH UK, is aimed at prompting consumers to take the first step towards a seamlessly connected smart home. The marketing push will be a full through the line campaign across TV, OOH, VOD and bespoke social creative, with brand activation activity to come.

Virgin Media Smart Home packs are available to broadband customers from €15 to €55 a month for 12 months, including installation by a technician.

Depending on the bundle, Smart Home packs span Google Nest Hub, Google Nest Hello Doorbell, Google Nest Mini, Google Chromecast and two TP-Link Smart Plugs.

The company says Smart Home packs are up to €129 cheaper than the recommended retail price of the bundles being purchased separately with a technician install.

Paul Higgins, director of consumer at Virgin Media, commented: “With this campaign we want to emphasize the thrill of living in a Virgin Media connected Smart Home. We more than anyone have permission to play in this space as Ireland’s fastest broadband network.

“We aim to excite consumers about the benefits of experiencing smarter technology in their homes and transforming their world, and Virgin Media is helping them do it.

“The theme for the campaign was built on the insight that we all love the thrill of trying new technology and, with Virgin Media we make it as easy as possible with our Smart Home installation technicians who won’t leave until you’ve learned how to get the most out of your new Smart Home pack,” Higgins added.