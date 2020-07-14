Virgin Media Calls On Public To ‘Back Business’

14 Jul 2020 | 11.58 am

Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell has issued a rallying call for Irish people to get behind businesses, as the telco continues its #BackingBusiness campaign.

Speaking from her native Limerick recently, O’Connell vocalised her support for the Virgin Media campaign, which is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in communities throughout Ireland in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Virgin Media also launched a €1m support fund as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative. The fund provides free on-air advertising, including creative, production, profiles in relevant TV programmes and social media promotion across its full schedule, covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three.

“We are entering unknown territory for small businesses in Ireland and this is the moment for us all to come together and support,” said O’Connell, who is a presenter on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show.

“If you can spend €20 extra in a local business, that kind of collective effort could be what they need to get back on track, and we can all help to add €800m to the economy in Ireland.”

O’Connell noted that people are wary with their money at present, resulting in less being spent, which is putting more pressure on businesses.“So many of these small businesses were there for us when we needed them at the height of the Covid-19 crisis and I really hope everyone gets behind this Virgin Media #BackingBusiness initiative and help them in their hour of need.”

Virgin Media will broadcast a day of programming from Limerick on July 22 to highlight the #BackingBusiness campaign.

“To come to my home town to get this message out is an absolute delight because there are so many small businesses here that are in need of a boost and we need to give them our support,” O’Connell added.

Pix: Virgin Media