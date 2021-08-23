Virgin Media Business Unveils SD-WAN

23 Aug 2021 | 09.54 am

Virgin Media Business has launched a new software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) offering which relies on cloud technology.

The service is designed to support next-generation networking and will enable large organisations to access cloud data, applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based offerings such as Office 365 from multiple branch sites.

According to the company, SD-WAN builds on existing WAN and VPN technologies and can be used to connect enterprise networks – including multiple dispersed sites and data centres – with more open and flexible hardware than traditional WAN solutions.

The network is instead controlled using cloud-native software.

The product release comes at a time when demand for ICT support relying on cloud technology is rising steadily.

According to a survey conducted by the Central Statistics Office, 51% of Irish businesses purchased at least one type of cloud computing service in 2020, up from 45% in 2018.

Emer Kelly (pictured) of Virgin Media Business said: “With our newest SD-WAN solution, we’re able to offer a fully managed package that delivers the best in software and network support.

“You’ll also get 30 years’ of network experience and super fast connectivity, now available in speeds up to 1Gb to all Virgin Media Business customers, ensuring your business is in the best possible position for its digital transformation, all on our fast, reliable and secure network.”

More information on Virgin Media Business’s new SD-WAN solution is available at https://www.virginmedia.ie/business/sd-wan.