06 Feb 2018 | 11.40 am

Virgin Media has been was named as Ireland’s fastest broadband provider for the third year running by Ookla, a week after it scooped six awards at the annual Switcher Broadband Awards.

Ookla, an independent consumer-initiated testing platform, said that its Speedtest results show that Virgin Media is more than twice as fast as its nearest competitor for broadband and in-home WiFi.

Comparing hundreds of thousands of tests carried out by consumers themselves, Ookla studied the 90th percentile speeds delivered by all the major internet service providers in Ireland during the award determination period (Q2-Q3 2017).

According to Ookla, Virgin Media delivered 90th percentile download speeds of 209.27 Mbps, compared with eir (81.28 Mbps), Vodafone (66.99 Mbps) and Sky (62.74 Mbps).

Virgin Media’s in-home WiFi also performed well, providing Virgin’s customers with 90th percentile download speeds of 176.15 Mbps, compared with eir (74.41 Mbps), Sky (58.89 Mbps) and Vodafone (58.84 Mbps).

Paul Higgins, director of consumer at Virgin Media, noted that the telco owns its entire network, means that it isn’t reliant on copper wires to get the internet from the street into homes. “We use advanced DOCSIS 3 cable technology, meaning we can deliver the fastest speeds in Ireland directly to people’s homes. The results can be seen in the speed we’re delivering, as shown by the independent speed test carried out by Ookla.”

Higgins added that the average Virgin Media home currently uses 231 GB of data per month across multiple devices. Peak time usage is also growing by 40% a year.

The full results of the speed test can be viewed here: http://www.speedtest.net/awards/ie/isp/2017

Switcher Awards

Virgin Media won six awards at the fifth annual Switcher Broadband Awards, which took place in Dublin last week. The awards were decided by consumers, industry experts and from the results of over 80,000 speed tests recorded on Switcher.ie.

Switcher managing director Eoin Clarke said: “The focus of the awards has always been on real customers’ experiences, which means consumers can use them to help inform their decisions when choosing a product or service. The awards reward providers for their strengths, and with Virgin Media scooping six awards at the fifth annual awards, they deserve huge congratulations.”

Sky won four awards in the broadband category, Vodafone grabbed three, and Eir received two.

In the mobiles category, Vodafone won three awards, including fastest provider and rural broadband rollout, and Three won the award for best value.

Photo: Paul Higgins with Jessica McCabe of Ookla. (Pic: Conor McCabe)