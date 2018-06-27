Virgin Adds 9,000 Premises To Broadband Network

27 Jun 2018 | 11.28 am

Virgin Media is on course to provide fast broadband to over a million homes and workplaces in Ireland, with the addition of 9,000 premises in Arklow and Wicklow to its reach.

Virgin has invested €10m in a high capacity fibre network in the two towns, involving 75 km of fibre cabling and the establishment of free public WiFi services.

The company has added 100,000 new homes and businesses to its network map in Ireland in the past two years, and this latest tranche in Co Wicklow brings the total number of premises “passed” on the map to 900,000.

Chief executive Tony Hanway said: “Project Lightning is our ongoing commitment to Ireland, connecting towns, cities, consumers and businesses with ultrafast services and enabling digital progress, productivity and economic growth in the process.

“The multi-million euro investment we have made in Arklow and Wicklow brings Ireland’s fastest broadband network to these two vibrant and growing towns. Households connecting to Virgin Media will benefit from Ireland’s fastest broadband and in-home WiFi, with speeds reaching 360Mbps.

“There will also be a boost for the local economy as businesses will be able to access speeds of up to 10Gbps or more, meaning they can go about their day-to-day work and grow their enterprises with confidence in having great digital connectivity.”

Project Lightning is the company’s investment programme for both Ireland and the UK, which has added 4 million premises to the total reached in both countries. Of the total investment of €3.42 billion, more than €1 billion is going into the Irish network.

Communications minister Denis Naughten added: “I welcome this announcement of 900,000 premises passed by Virgin Media, and its continuing commitment to invest even further in Ireland’s high speed broadband infrastructure.

“This investment is helping us to address our European digital agenda targets, stimulate healthy competition in the sector while benefiting families, customers and businesses in towns and cities throughout the country.”