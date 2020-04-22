Vilicom Installs Covid-19 WiFi Net In Record Time

22 Apr 2020 | 11.54 am

Dublin-based wireless telecommunications provider Vilicom has installed wireless networks in the newly-constructed NHS Louisa Jordan and NHS Nightingale temporary hospitals in Scotland and England — and took just three days to design and install it.

The new hospital facilities, to treat Covid-19 patients, have been constructed at Glasgow’s SEC and Birmingham’s NEC arenas, and house treatment centres with the capacity to hold 496 and 516 beds respectively.

Chief executive Sean Keating (pictured) expressed his pride at the response of his team. He said: “Our call to action was immediate. We had just 24 hours to define the scope of the project. Within 48 hours we had designed and reviewed our operation, and began to coordinate and mobilise in-house resources, third-party service partners and vendors.

“For context, we typically allow for a one-to-two-week time frame for design and implementation once the scope of the work has been established. In this case, the entire project took 72 hours.”

Keating continued: “It is thanks to the unparalleled drive and hard work of all our staff that we were able to establish a fully operational network within 72 hours – a staggering feat and lasting testament to every individual involved.

“Our staff and vendors worked tirelessly to deliver this critical infrastructure in a high-pressure environment, when failure simply wasn’t an option. I am extremely proud of the work our dedicated teams have accomplished here.”

Vilicom had been tasked with providing intricate configuration and integration of new systems, while decommissioning existing legacy networks.