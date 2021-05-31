Vigo Health Launches Basic Health Cover Plan

31 May 2021 | 12.30 pm

A new healthcare coverage service aimed at those under the age of 40 who do not have private health insurance has been launched in the Irish market this week.

Vigo Health’s platform offers access to more than 30 everyday health services under one plan and price. The service costs around €10 per week and is paid through a monthly subscription.

Vigo Health was co-founded by Ruth Bailey and Stephen Loughman. Bailey is a former head of products with Irish Life Health and also worked with medical insurer GloHealth prior to its acquisition by Irish Life.

Loughman is a co-founder of GloHealth and Vivas Health – the latter business was acquired by Aviva Health in 2008, while GloHealth was acquired by Irish Life in 2016.

Vigo Health’s one plan offers:

Up to 10 virtual appointments with physio and mental health professionals are fully covered

Full cover for MRI and CT scans

Full cover for the first two visits to a Minor Injury Clinic

Up to €300 a year for blood tests and x-rays and up to €500 a year for consultant visits

Contributions are also made towards visits to see a dentist, optician, nutritionist, acupuncturist, chiropractor, massage therapist and reflexologist.

Cover includes unlimited, on-demand virtual nurse chat, which is available online or via messaging apps during working hours. The nurse can also connect the user with any other required services they need.

Similarly, the on-demand ‘Ask a Doctor’ service is also unlimited, available 24/7 and accessed online or via messaging apps without an appointment.

Unlimited 24/7 virtual GP visits are also included in the price, while face-to-face GP visits are covered for up to €200 a year.

Irish Life Health, which is an investor in Vigo Health, underwrites the cash benefits of the Vigo cash plan while Vigo Health provides digital health services directly to customers.

Bailey, who is CEO of Vigo Health, said that the business concept is based on in-depth research of the target audience.

“Currently, there is no product offering in the Irish marketplace that offers health connections via one platform, bringing together fast access to on-demand health advice, quality information, swift access to diagnostics, and proactive health management, as well as cover for everyday health costs without the full cost associated with hospital health insurance,” she explained.

“We want to address this very obvious gap in the Irish healthcare market for fast access to everyday physical and mental health and wellbeing services via one digital platform, while also removing unfair financial barriers to these services.”

Photo: Vigo Health founders Ruth Bailey and Stephen Loughman (Pic: Andres Poveda)