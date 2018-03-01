Vienna House Unveils R.evo Hotel Concept

01 Mar 2018 | 03.38 pm

Vienna House, Austria’s largest hotel chain, has unveiled R.evo, its brand name for new hotels that bring together guest rooms, studios, friends and family rooms and laid-back common areas.

The first ‘tribid‘ project will open in Munich, followed by other cities including Bangkok and Hamburg.

CEO Rupert Simoner commented: “Vienna House R.evo is the way people are today: mobile, uncomplicated, curious and open-minded. Technology has changed us, and it is time that we give these new ways of life the space they deserve.”

The new brand will allow guests to choose between hotel rooms, fully equipped studio apartments, friends and family rooms or simply a work space to rent. Guests can check in for one night, several months or even just an afternoon.

Simoner explained that classic features of a hotel will still be there, such as the lobby, the reception, the laundry service, housekeeping and the restaurants.

“But Vienna House R.evo goes the extra mile. The on-site team coordinates deliveries and helps guests stock their fridge cooperating with local suppliers and offers e-bikes, e-car sharing and vehicle charging stations. The workspaces are also in keeping with the digital age, featuring state-of-the-art technology that is available for both staying guests and outside visitors.

@Working, high speed streaming, chatting, gaming – everything is possible. Guests can also use an app to book the dryer in the laundry room, organise their fitness class at the gym, or reserve a table in the restaurant.“

The bar is planned to be the hotel’s social hub where people can meet, order drinks or just take what they want from the integrated shop.

“In Munich we are currently developing a project with over 600 room units,” said Simoner. “Construction is scheduled to begin this year and we are already looking at other openings in Budapest, Hamburg and Vienna as well as in Glasgow and Bangkok.”