VidMob makes overture to Irish advertisers

27 Jan 2022 | 03.58 pm

VidMob, an advertising technology company that uses AI to help marketers to analyse and optimise their adverts, has said it plans to increase its presence in Dublin, with 75 new jobs to filled over the next three years, after relocating its EMEA headquarters from the UK, writes George Morahan.

The company, founded by former video game publisher Alex Collmer, currently employs 21 of its 350 staff in Dublin, and has its sights set on further growth and investment in the coming months, having raised over $100m to date.

Speaking in Dublin, Collmer said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the firm raised a few hundred million dollars more this year, and he also sought to assure advertisers that VidMob would not disrupt the industry.

Using its AI solution, which breaks adverts down into smaller elements and pairs them with performance data, VidMob can tell clients what colours, logo placement, duration, gaze direction and images will enhance marketing performance.

Clients can assess how objects and signals in their creative such as people, animals, hair styles and emotions and facial expressions affect sales, sign-ups and other objectives.

Uber for video ads

Collmer founded the company as a sort of “Uber for video adverts” in 2014, a marketplace for matching businesses with creative talent, and started working with Snapchat within a few months, helping the company to facilitate vertical adverts that appealed to users.

“If the ads didn’t perform the market would leak, and they found that when they went to traditional agencies that ads tended to be lengthy. The tended to look like television ads, and it was expensive,” Collmer explained.

“And so we quickly became close with Snap and now today I think we power the majority of the ads on the platform and help drive over $3 billion in spending on a platform.”

The company now partners with all the major social media platforms as well as Google and Amazon, necessitating the creation of a software platform to manage and distribute adverts and analyse their success.

“I was getting back data on each piece of creative that we were making, and it didn’t seem interesting to me, because I sort of assume that, well, why wouldn’t all creatives know how their content is producing?” Collmer added.

“in the 1990s the industry split apart creative agencies and media agencies, and there isn’t a great deal of communication between them. If you make a good piece of creative, the signal might be a trophy, but not necessarily how it’s actually impacting business KPIs.

“So we looked at understanding what was happening in the creative, frame by frame, and what are all those creative decisions that have been made? Then we can compare that to the resulting behaviours — the clicks, the purchases, the views etc., and we can actually start to get to something that marketers have always been hungry for.”

What’s the VidMob secret sauce?

VidMob developed machine learning technology in 2017 to analyse all the adverts its clients published online, assessing how they were or were not successful.

“Which direction is the actor looking? In western culture what might be engaging might be aggressive and off-putting in other places. What are the emotions that they’re exhibiting on their faces?”

Reaching out to Irish advertising industry, the Autumn Games founder said VidMob was not about to replace the existing marketing apparatus, and that the company offers a “toolset to help everyone participate”.

“We partner with agencies, department directors with brands, and we work with platforms. We are an infrastructure layer to help the whole industry move forward together,” said Collmer.

Collmer described VidMob’s goal of building an “API for creativity” was a 10 to 20-year task, and talked up the company’s efforts to differentiate itself from a business culture that “sees people as friction and technology as the solution”.

At the official opening of the company’s office in Dublin, enterprise minister Leo Varadkar stated: “VidMob is an industry leader, and it’s a real boost that the company has chosen Dublin for its EMEA hub. Ireland’s rich talent pool and innovative culture provide the perfect conditions for companies like VidMob to thrive.”

Photo: Alex Collmer (left) with VidMob EMEA director of marketing and operations Lisa Haskins, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. (Pic: Julien Behal)