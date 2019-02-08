Videos Aim To Inspire Entrepreneurs

08 Feb 2019 | 10.55 am

Social enterprise Primed4Business has launched a series of TED Talks-length videos sharing real-life business stories from Irish entrepreneurs, aimed at inspiring the next generation to consider starting a business and craft their own career.

The not-for-profit series of videos is available directly on the Primed4Business website or via their YouTube channel, and the first in the series features Brian Lee (pictured), co-founder of healthy fast-food chain Chopped.

The aim of the series is to provide practical insights and advice for anyone interested in, or thinking about, starting a business. Interviews with Beats Medical’s Ciara Clancy and Avoca’s Simon Pratt will be followed by Denis O’Brien and John Moore, with more lined up.

The site will release a new video each week over ten weeks, into early April. The presenter is Newstalk’s Vincent Wall.

Co-founder Colin Culliton said: “Primed4Business started as an idea on a bus in Boston and it took a while, but we now have what we wanted. Real stories, from a diverse range of entrepreneurs who did what so many think about and so few try, starting their own business.”

Fellow founder John Moore of 3d4 Medical added: “There are many good people out there who feel like square pegs in round holes. In our schools, in our colleges and in the world of work.

“I know I didn’t feel I fully fitted in until I was leading my own team and driving a business. We want viewers of Primed4Business to be entertained and to be inspired to start a business.”