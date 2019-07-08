VideoElephant Closes €5.5m Fundraiser

08 Jul 2019 | 05.06 pm

VideoElephant, an Irish firm specialising in online video, has raised €5.5m in Series A funding from Act Venture Capital.

The Dublin-headquartered company was founded in 2012 by Stephen O’Shaughnessy and operates offices in New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Sydney.

VideoElephant maintains an online library of two million searchable, rights-cleared pieces of video content. It aggregates the video content from hundreds of content providers like Reuters and Bloomberg, licensing it to online web publishers, among them USA Today, Comcast and The San Francisco Chronicle.

More than 2,000 new videos, covering world news, entertainment and lifestyle, become available on the platform every day.

The US is the main market for O’Shaughnessy’s firm, which booked a loss of €411,000 in 2018, bringing accumulated losses to almost €4m. Twelve staff were on the payroll in 2018.

O’Shaughnessy came up with the idea for VideoElephant after creating a series of travel videos of cities for a portfolio of websites he owned. Seeing that there was no centralised marketplace where video producers could syndicate their content, he set about building a platform where publishers could access videos from multiple sources centrally.

VideoElephant’s backers include AIB Seed Capital, Tony Smurfit and Tom Kennedy. Enterprise Ireland has also invested around €650,000 into the business.

“Video is quickly being accepted as the most engaging format for consumers to digest content, and advertisers are increasingly betting that video is the most effective way to spread their message,” said O’Shaughnessy.

John O’Sullivan, who led the investment for Act, said that his firm first invested in VideoElephant with the AIB Fund. “They convinced the owners of some the best video content available to work with them and test whether this could work at scale for publishers — and they proved they were right, to their partners and the market,” O’Sullivan added.

PepTalk Fundraiser

Separately, tech startup PepTalk announced that it has raised another €300,000.

The workplace wellbeing technology company was founded in 2016 by ex-Twitter executive Michelle Fogarty, former lawyer and CEO James Brogan (pictured), and Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan.

PepTalk’s app and software platform allows organisations to deliver wellbeing programmes to improve employee engagement, retention, productivity and attraction. The platform is currently being used by clients that include Northern Trust, A&L Goodbody and Mercury Engineering.

PepTalk previously raised €335,000 from private investors in 2016, followed by another €165,000 in 2017. Enterprise Ireland has also invested €130,000 in 2018.

As part of the firm’s latest fundraiser, tech entrepreneur and current chairperson of Accuris Network, Larry Quinn, will join the PepTalk as chair of its board.

PepTalk said that it expects to treble its revenue growth to over €1m euro by the close of the year, and will be targeting further funding rounds in the early part of 2020. Accumulated losses in the firm in 2017 stood at €222,000, according to PepTalk’s most recent filings.

PepTalk’s CEO James Brogan commented “The last year has been very significant for PepTalk with our appointment into the HPSU of Enterprise Ireland,” said James Brogan. “We are tremendously excited about the next chapter, and both the funding and board appointment will be crucial in us executing on our growth objectives.”