VideoDoc Offers Students Free GP Service

06 Feb 2018 | 08.20 am

Online healthcare provider VideoDoc has made its GP service available free to 374,000 members of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) until the end of the 2017/18 academic year in June.

The partnership between USI and VideoDoc was launched as part of Healthy Living Week, a USI initiative to promote health and wellbeing on 37 campuses.

Using the VideoDoc App or the VideoDoc website, patients with a desktop or mobile device can log on from anywhere and consult a GP from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

USI president Michael Kerrigan said: “With the high cost of living and accommodation being the main factor in student poverty, our students can now rest assured that if they get sick they can save money on a GP visit with VideoDoc. This no-cost service will help students, and save them money.”

The usual VideoDoc dial-in charge is €20, though there are monthly rates ranging from €30 for a singleton to €75 for a family of four.

Founded in 2014, VideoDoc is partnered with a number of high-profile providers and businesses, including Vhi Healthcare, Beaumont Hospital, Wrkit and Clanwilliam Healthcare.

Chief executive Mary O’Brien commented: “Our experience of general practice is that about 70% of all GP visits can be treated online. Students who need to see a doctor but are far from their family GP, or too busy to attend a surgery, can now log on from anywhere and be treated within minutes.

“VideoDoc is delighted to make this service free of charge for the next five months to USI to celebrate Healthy Living Week with a view to becoming part of the everyday health solution for students.”

Photo (l-r): Michael Kerrigan, Mary O’Brien and Dr Brian McManus, Medical Director at VideoDoc. (Pic: Andres Poveda)