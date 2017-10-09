09 Oct 2017 | 04.40 pm

Former Tánaiste and health minister Mary Harney is the new chairperson of VideoDoc, a startup that facilitates video consultations with GPs via a PC or mobile app.

Harney’s appointment comes as the Dublin-based business announced a fundraiser of €2.5m, which will lead to the creation of 30 jobs in the firm over the next 12 months.

Founded in 2014, VideoDoc provides non-emergency doctor consultations for signed-up members, who fill out health details and then chat to a GP via a video link. Video consultations typically cost €30 each, although a seven-consultation yearly subscription is available for €70. Doctors are charged €75 per month.

VideoDoc, which was founded by Mary O’Brien and Damien Kissane, launched its services in the UK earlier this year. The €2.5m investment will be partly used to recruit more GPs in Ireland and the UK, the company said.

As well as Mary Harney’s appointment to the board, VideoDoc has also appointed Dr Conor O’Hanlon as its medical Director. O’Hanlon is a founding member of the Irish College of General Practitioners and is an experienced GP himself.

VideoDoc has already partnered up with several health providers across Ireland, among them VHI and Beaumont Hospital. It also works with the NHS in the UK.

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with our new investors and to be outlining the exciting growth plans this partnership will facilitate,” said Mary O’Brien (CEO). “The addition of Mary Harney and Dr Conor O’Hanlon will provide invaluable experience and skill to our senior team.”

Mary Harney described VideoDoc as “progressive and innovative”. “I believe that online consultations are not a replacement for the well-established GP service that currently exists across Ireland and the UK, but rather complements and supports it,” she added.

“I believe that Ireland, with its wide-spread adoption of technology and acute challenges in accessing medical support, coupled with the rising cost of healthcare, is well-positioned to reap the benefits of professional telemedicine services.”

Photo (from left): Mary Harney, medical director Conor O’Hanlon and Mary O’Brien (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography)