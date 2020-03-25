Video Explainer On How To Handle Layoffs

25 Mar 2020 | 01.20 pm

Fáilte Ireland has created a new online support hub for tourism businesses to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hub includes practical webinars and advice guides on topics such as business liquidity, HR and temporary closures, as well as information on how to access government supports and funding.

The tourism development agency said that the hub was developed following consultations with hundreds of tourism businesses regarding the supports and advice they urgently needed.

Paul Kelly (pictured), CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said that the agency’s business supports will change to keep up to date with the ongoing Covid-19 situation. “Fáilte Ireland is focusing its resources on the challenges and issues here and now, but also importantly looking at rebuilding the tourism industry and the vital contributions it makes to Irish society,” Kelly added.

The short videos are also accessible through Fáilte Ireland’s YouTube channel, via the playlist ‘Covid-19 – Managing Tourism Businesses in Unprecedented Times’.

For more information on other supports available, see www.failteireland.ie