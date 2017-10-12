Videnda To Distribute Condeco Software

12 Oct 2017 | 12.43 pm

Videnda Distribution has agreed a distribution agreement for Ireland with Condeco Software, a leading meeting room and workspace technology provider.

Condeco Software is the fastest growing company in workspace utilisation and space scheduling, with revenue growth hitting 50% on year, including a 30% growth in new clients. Its suite of workspace management solutions are used by Diageo, Barclays, Chevron and GE to optimise their real estate and transform the way they operate their business.

Sean Holohan (pictured), managing director of Videnda Distribution, commented: “We’ve been really impressed with what Condeco has achieved to date, and their products are a great fit with our existing product range. Their state-of-the-art technology streamlines the experience of booking meeting rooms, making collaboration smoother, swifter and far more efficient.”

Simon Cohen, Head of Partners and Alliances with Condeco, added: “Condeco are thrilled to be working with Videnda to distribute our innovative new room screen technology, Condeco Connect. Their technical expertise, and focus on quality of service, makes them the perfect choice for us to work with in Ireland.”

Condeco’s latest workspace utilisation innovation, Condeco Sense, is sensor product that enables businesses to monitor the occupancy of workspaces, meetings room and breakout spaces in real time with detailed accuracy. The technology won the Connected Industry Application category at the 2015 IoT Awards.

Videnda Distribution is a trade-only Value Added Distributor focusing on the areas of Video Conferencing, Voice over IP, Unified Communications, Skype for Business Hardware and IP Surveillance. Videnda is the exclusive distributor throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland for the vendors it represents.

“Working closely with the channel, Videnda enables its resellers to sustainably grow their business by offering a portfolio of complementary products, services, and same-island support,” said Holohan.