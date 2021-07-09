Viatel Acquires Nova Telecom In Cork

09 Jul 2021 | 11.19 am

Cloud and connectivity company Viatel has acquired Cork telco Nova Telecom for an undisclosed consideration.

Nova Telecom provides business connectivity, voice and data services, plus residential broadband services, to c.2,000 customers including organisations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Irish Water, Eventbrite, Biopharma Engineering and PM Group.

The business is based in CloudCIX, the connectivity centre for IP traffic in the region.

Operating company Nova Networks Ltd had net worth of €435,000 in April 2020, including €150,000 in balance sheet intangibles. The company had 13 people employed and a payroll overhead of €620,000.

Period-end trade debtors were €154,000 and other debtors included €107,000 owed by director David McDonald, the venture’s sole shareholder. Total liabilities in April 2020 amounted to €250,000.

Viatel chief executive Paul Rellis (pictured) said: “We believe Nova’s experience and culture of customer focus is a great fit for Viatel, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring more services and value to Nova’s customers.”

Nova founder Dave McDonald (45) added: “We are delighted for Nova Telecom to join the Viatel family and believe that they understand our focus on customer experience. Having built our customer base carefully over 17 years, we are looking forward to bringing our customers a broad range of new connectivity, cloud and security services as we work with them to be successful in the new business environment.”

It’s Viatel’s third acquisition in nine months – the company bought Ripplecom in October 2020 followed by Irish Telecom in December 2020.

Venture Legal Services acted as legal counsel for Viatel in the acquisition.