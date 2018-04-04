04 Apr 2018 | 09.09 am

Viasat, a California-headquartered communications company, has opened an expanded office in Dublin, with plans to create 100 jobs over the next few years. The firm currently employs around 100 staff in the capital.

Founded in 1986, Viasat specialises in satellite broadband services and secure networking systems, with applications in commercial and military sectors.

Rick Baldridge, president and chief operating officer of Viasat, opened the new Dublin space this week. It will house up to 250 Viasat team members, focused on developing next-generation software and technology for mobility, residential and global defence markets.

The firm’s Dublin team focuses on software development for the aviation industry. Viasat will grow its Dublin team over the next few years to move beyond delivering connected aircraft software and into providing broader software and mobile application support for maritime customers and the global defence market. The Dublin office will also provide support for Viasat’s ultra-high capacity satellite platform, known as ViaSat-3.

“We are establishing Dublin as the Viasat European software centre of excellence,” said Baldridge. “We believe strengthening our technical and business presence in the region will enable us to rapidly respond to new global broadband opportunities […] and give us a first-to-market mover advantage in the European residential broadband and WiFi markets.”

In recent years, Viasat has formed a number of strategic partnerships as well as developed new technologies for the European broadband, space and defence sectors.

The company is also delivering aviation-grade software to a number of European airlines, including Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

Photo: The launch of a Viasat satellite, called ViaSat-1