VFI: It’s A Lockdown By Another Name

17 Dec 2021 | 11.06 am

NPHET’s proposed Covid-19 restrictions “will drive people from well-run pubs to unregulated parties and shebeens,” says the head of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

Chief executive Padraig Cribbin said: “The proposed 5pm closing time is devastating news for our trade and is difficult to come to terms with. After so many lockdowns, along with the desperately slow reopening of the trade during the summer and the promise of no further shutdowns, this proposal would effectively be a full lockdown.

“Allowing our members trade until 5pm is pointless. Over 90% of pub turnover is generated at night-time so closing early is not viable. In fact, any reduction in the current trading hours will crush many businesses. What is proposed is effectively full closure of the sector and would have to come with a full suite of supports.”

He went on to demand that if 5pm closing is enforced, a full return of the CRSS will be needed immediately.

Cribbin took up the mantra of ‘living with Covid’ and continued: “Over 94% of the population is fully vaccinated, the booster programme is proceeding at pace, so why are we going backwards?

The virus looks like it will be with us for years to come so at some point we need to switch to living alongside Covid instead of living in fear.

“Government has to move away from using hospitality to signal concern about Covid. Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO says lockdowns don’t work, so it beggars belief that almost two years since this emergency began we are resorting to such blunt and ineffective tools,” Cribbin added..